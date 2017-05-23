Early voting proposal clears Connecti...

Early voting proposal clears Connecticut House

46 min ago

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - State lawmakers are moving closer toward changing Connecticut's constitution to allow people to cast their ballots before Election Day. The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 78-70 in favor of the proposed constitutional amendment.

Chicago, IL

