Drop In Income Tax Receipts Plunge Connecticut's Budget Further Into Deficit
Connecticut's income tax collections plummeted at the end of April leaving Connecticut with a gaping $5.2 billion hole in its budget for this year and the next two fiscal years. Revenues are down about $413 million this fiscal year, and another $597 million and $865 million in fiscal year 2018 and 2019, according to the latest estimates .
