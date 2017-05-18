Dreamers Push, But Speaker Says He Do...

Dreamers Push, But Speaker Says He Doesn't Have The Votes

13 hrs ago

With less than three weeks to go until the end of the General Assembly session, proponents of two bills that would give undocumented immigrant students access to financial aid at Connecticut's public colleges and universities are putting on the full court press for passage. Earlier during the session, the Higher Education Committee and Employment Advancement Committee forwarded both bills to their respective chambers.

Start the conversation

