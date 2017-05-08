Democratic Lawmakers Defend Citizens ...

Democratic Lawmakers Defend Citizens Election Program

18 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut's current budget crisis should not be used as an excuse to gut the Citizens Election Program, a group of Democratic lawmakers and good government advocates said Tuesday. Republican legislative leaders included it in the budget they released at the end of April and will include it in their revised budget proposal expected to be released Friday.

