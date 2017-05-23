CT: Connecticut Office of Policy and Management Backs New Haven in Union Station Fight with DOT
May 24--NEW HAVEN -- New Haven apparently has an ally in the Office of Policy and Management when it comes to criticism of the garage proposed for Union Station. New Haven officials, neighborhood groups and cycling advocates have rejected the design of the garage as half a century out of date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC