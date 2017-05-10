Council rejects $537M proposed power plant in Connecticut
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Connecticut regulators have rejected a proposal to build a $537 million natural gas-fired power plant in the town of Killingly. The Connecticut Siting Council recently ruled that the proposed facility isn't necessary for the "reliability of the electric power supply of the state" or for a "competitive market for electricity."
