Council rejects $537M proposed power plant in Connecticut

HARTFORD - Connecticut regulators have rejected a proposal to build a $537 million natural gas-fired power plant in the town of Killingly. The Connecticut Siting Council recently ruled that the proposed facility isn't necessary for the "reliability of the electric power supply of the state" or for a "competitive market for electricity."

