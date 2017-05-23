Connecticut's Fruit Prospects Looking Peachy This Year
John Lyman III, executive vice president of Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, talks about the prospects for a bountiful peach crop this summer. Last year's crop was wiped out by an arctic cold snap in February that killed all the peach blossoms.
