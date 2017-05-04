Connecticut Trust Questions Amtrak's Role as Inheritor of NEC Future's High Speed Railroad Route ...
With a final Record of Decision on NEC Future expected as soon as late May, the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation is reaching out to the National Passenger Rail Corporation as the agency prepares to inherit the Federal Railroad Administration's controversial plan to build new high-speed rail routes through shoreline towns in Connecticut and Rhode Island. , the Connecticut Trust released a letter to Amtrak, which asked the agency to clarify and reconsider its role in the controversial program.
