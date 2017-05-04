Connecticut residents' health coverage OK for 2017, but future uncertain
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: That's essentially the message from the head of Access Health CT, the state's online health insurance marketplace, to the 319,011 state residents now covered by Medicaid or private insurance plans purchased through the site. Actions in Washington last week won't cause any immediate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|6 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC