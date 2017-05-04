Connecticut residents' health coverag...

Connecticut residents' health coverage OK for 2017, but future uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: That's essentially the message from the head of Access Health CT, the state's online health insurance marketplace, to the 319,011 state residents now covered by Medicaid or private insurance plans purchased through the site. Actions in Washington last week won't cause any immediate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... 6 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,345 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC