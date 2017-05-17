Connecticut Post Mall and malls across country fighting for survival
With online shopping exploding, the number of shopping malls around the country that have closed their doors for good is growing, Just since the start of this year, 1500 retails store closings have been announced, a lot of them mall staples. The closing list includes stores like Payless, The Limited, American Apparel, Macy's and Sears.
