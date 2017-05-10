Connecticut passes ban on gay - conve...

Connecticut passes ban on gay - conversion therapy' for minors

House Bill 6695, signed into law by Governor Dannel P. Malloy on Wednesday 10 May, bans licensed healthcare providers from conducting the practice on those younger than 18 year old in the US state. Conversion therapy methods range from counselling and hypnosis to more barbaric techniques such as electric shock aversion therapy, and the practice is widely discredited by the scientific community.

