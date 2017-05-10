Connecticut lawmakers urged to pass tax on sugary drinks
Advocates are pushing for a new Connecticut tax on sugary drinks, predicting it could raise $145.2 million annually. Democratic leaders of the General Assembly's Public Health Committee will join the American Heart Association and other groups Monday to advocate for an excise tax on beverages containing added sugar.
