Connecticut Lawmakers Urged to Help Crumbling Foundation Homeowners

Regional officials are reminding state lawmakers it's urgent this session to provide assistance to eastern and central Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations. Both the executive director of the Capitol Region Council of Governments and chairman of a CRCOG committee studying the issue are scheduled to appear at the Legislative Office Building to call on the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive plan.

