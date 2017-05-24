Connecticut lawmakers consider bill to waive some license fees for veterans
A bill has passed the Connecticut house that would waive certain license replacement fees for veterans. H.B. 6061 - An Act Waiving the Fee for Veterans Who Have Certain Driver's Licenses or Identity Cards Reissued Prior to Expiration, requires the DMV commissioner to waive the fee for one duplicate license or identity cards issued to veterans who want to include the state's veteran status designation on the identification.
