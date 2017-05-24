Connecticut lawmakers consider bill t...

Connecticut lawmakers consider bill to waive some license fees for veterans

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A bill has passed the Connecticut house that would waive certain license replacement fees for veterans. H.B. 6061 - An Act Waiving the Fee for Veterans Who Have Certain Driver's Licenses or Identity Cards Reissued Prior to Expiration, requires the DMV commissioner to waive the fee for one duplicate license or identity cards issued to veterans who want to include the state's veteran status designation on the identification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr '17 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC