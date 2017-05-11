Connecticut latest state to ban 'ex-g...

Connecticut latest state to ban 'ex-gay' therapy for youth

14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Connecticut has become the latest state to ban for youth the widely discredited practice of "ex-gay" conversion therapy in the aftermath of Gov. Dan Malloy signing the prohibition into law. Malloy signed the measure - House Bill 6695, also known as An Act Concerning the Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy - on Tuesday night, justifying it by saying in a statement "at a time when we see LGBTQ youth turning to suicide at record rates, to remain silent is to be complicit."

