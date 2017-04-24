Connecticut gubernatorial candidates line up for 2018 race
Since Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced last month that he won't seek a third term in 2018, several of his fellow Democrats have stepped forward to express interest in the state's top job, including Comptroller Kevin Lembo , Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim , former prosecutor Chris Mattei and former Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris . The State Elections Enforcement Commission lists five Republicans and three Democrats who have filed paperwork to run for governor.
