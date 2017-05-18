Connecticut firefighters battle brush...

Connecticut firefighters battle brush fire and angry rattlesnakes

1 hr ago

HARTFORD - Firefighters battling a brush fire near the Appalachian Trail in western Connecticut have been dealing with another threat this week - rattlesnakes. Kent Volunteer Fire Chief Alan Gawel says the fire disturbed the dens of the Timber rattlers, and well over a dozen snakes have been spotted fleeing the heat, including one that slithered between the legs of a firefighter.

Chicago, IL

