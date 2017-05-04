Connecticut feels effect of drop in s...

Connecticut feels effect of drop in super-rich tax payments

Connecticut's coffers are feeling the pinch of the state's super-rich no longer paying what they used to in personal income taxes. New figures released last week show tax revenue from the state's top 100 highest-paying taxpayers declined 45 percent from 2015 to 2016.

