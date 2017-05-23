Connecticut city closer to getting body cameras for police
A Connecticut city has adopted a resolution that brings it closer to getting body cameras for its police officers. New Haven officials say the Board of Alders voted unanimously Monday night to authorize Mayor Toni Harp to apply for a $700,000 grant from the state Department of Public Service to purchase the cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC