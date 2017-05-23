Connecticut city closer to getting bo...

Connecticut city closer to getting body cameras for police

A Connecticut city has adopted a resolution that brings it closer to getting body cameras for its police officers. New Haven officials say the Board of Alders voted unanimously Monday night to authorize Mayor Toni Harp to apply for a $700,000 grant from the state Department of Public Service to purchase the cameras.

Chicago, IL

