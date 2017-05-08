Connecticut Catholics Cautiously Await Future
From a window in St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Bristol's West End, the Rev. Alphonso Fontana said it's easy to see the spire of St. Ann, just three blocks away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC