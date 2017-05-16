Community News For The Stafford Edition
HP Hood honored three Connecticut residents with a Hood Milk Sportsmanship Scholarship on Sunday, May 7, at Gillette Stadium. The high school seniors were awarded a $5,000 college scholarship for their outstanding integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
