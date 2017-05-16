Community News For The Stafford Edition

Community News For The Stafford Edition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

HP Hood honored three Connecticut residents with a Hood Milk Sportsmanship Scholarship on Sunday, May 7, at Gillette Stadium. The high school seniors were awarded a $5,000 college scholarship for their outstanding integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) Sun Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) Sun Thriller79 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC