Capitol Buzz: Front-row seat at budget rumble
Republican Nicole Klarides-Ditria, left, is hugged by her sister, State House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, after winning the race for House District 105 in November 2016. Republican Nicole Klarides-Ditria, left, is hugged by her sister, State House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, after winning the race for House District 105 in November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC