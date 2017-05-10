Bond Commission Disagrees Over Agenda and Casting A Vote
It was only the second state Bond Commission meeting of the year, but like the state's fiscal situation there were disagreements about almost everything on the agenda, including how someone should cast their vote. Rep. Chris Davis, R-East Windsor, said he didn't believe the state should be borrowing $351.7 million when it's facing a $389.8 million deficit this fiscal year and a $5.1 billion deficit over the next two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr 29
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr 23
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC