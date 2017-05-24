Bill allowing East Windsor casino passed Connecticut Senate
The state Senate in Connecticut took a big step on Wednesday in expanding gambling - approving a new satellite casino to be built by two Native American tribes in East Windsor. The measure passed 24 to 12 after debate, and still requires approval by the state House of Representatives and Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy.
