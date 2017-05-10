Attorney general seeks revival of Sandy Hook lawsuit
When the state attorney general recently asked Connecticut's highest court to revive the lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook families against Remington Arms, it might have appeared that he was taking sides. Instead, Attorney General George Jepsen was demonstrating that the families' longshot lawsuit has broader implications than holding the nation's oldest gun maker liable for Connecticut's worst crime.
