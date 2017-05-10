Attorney general seeks revival of San...

Attorney general seeks revival of Sandy Hook lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

When the state attorney general recently asked Connecticut's highest court to revive the lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook families against Remington Arms, it might have appeared that he was taking sides. Instead, Attorney General George Jepsen was demonstrating that the families' longshot lawsuit has broader implications than holding the nation's oldest gun maker liable for Connecticut's worst crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 29 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr '17 Solarman 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,997,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC