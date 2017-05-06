Apple Maps Vehicles Begin Surveying Connecticut, Imagery Could Aid Apple's Autonomous Driving Eff...
Apple has updated its website to indicate that its Apple Maps vehicles will begin surveying Connecticut for the first time this month. For nearly two years, Apple has been driving vehicles around the world to collect data for Apple Maps-widely believed to be street-level imagery .
