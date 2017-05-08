Activists Unite To Fight Deportations
Amid fears of more arrests and detentions of undocumented immigrants, immigrant rights activists vowed to band together to fight to keep deportations at bay. They delivered that vow Saturday evening at Bregamos Community Theater, where close to 200 activists, nonprofit leaders and union representatives packed the space to support the Immigrant Bail Fund at its first-ever fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
