$5 Million Buys Chapel Street Bridge 20 More Years
The current two-week closure of the 25-year-old Chapel Street bridge that spans the Mill River is a foretaste: Later this summer and into the fall two more bouts of closures - each at least twice as long if not more - are in store. Here's the payoff: All the preventive repair work combined with a new paint job could make the span last 20 more years.
