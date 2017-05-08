$5 Million Buys Chapel Street Bridge ...

$5 Million Buys Chapel Street Bridge 20 More Years

13 hrs ago

The current two-week closure of the 25-year-old Chapel Street bridge that spans the Mill River is a foretaste: Later this summer and into the fall two more bouts of closures - each at least twice as long if not more - are in store. Here's the payoff: All the preventive repair work combined with a new paint job could make the span last 20 more years.

