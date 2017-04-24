Whitewalls Car Club of Connecticut held its season opener car cruise...
Whitewalls Car Club of Connecticut held its season opener car cruise at the Piedmont Club in Darien on April 29, 2017. The event was open to all pre-1900s cars, show trucks and classic or collectible cars of any year.
