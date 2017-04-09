Warm today but even warmer Monday-Tuesday
After a chilly start this morning we'll see temperatures climb rather quickly for the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s! If you live away from the water, temps will be closer to 70! That comes with sunshine and less wind than yesterday too! So you're certainly going to need the sunglasses when you visit Gil, Teresa and myself at Heavn'ly Donuts in Derby for a food drive and car show starting at noon! If you think today is nice, check out the forecast for early next week.
