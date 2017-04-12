UI Lending Customers Kill-A-Watt Meters Free Of Charge
As part of the Energize Connecticut initiative, United Illuminating, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. , is lending customers Kill-A-WattA Meters for free. These easy-to-use devices allow residents to calculate the energy usage of appliances in their homes and identify which may be causing spikes in their monthly bills.
