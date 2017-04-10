UConnPIRG increases students' politic...

UConnPIRG increases students' political awareness and participation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Campus

ConnPIRG hosts panelists who discuss with students the value of open source textbooks, how to make students more aware of cheaper forms of the textbooks they are buying as well as how professors and the university could help lessen the burden that students face when purchasing books for classes on April 13, 2017. UConnPIRG is a student activism group that campaigns on and off campus to make a difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC