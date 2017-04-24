UConn bus driver bid still under wrap...

UConn bus driver bid still under wraps, to be revealed in June

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Campus

Bus drivers employed by University of Connecticut HuskyGo, formerly known as Transportation Services, voiced their concerns about the secrecy of a new driver contract bid, which could replace the drivers with privately hired workers.

