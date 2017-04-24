UConn bus driver bid still under wraps, to be revealed in June

Bus drivers employed by University of Connecticut HuskyGo, formerly known as Transportation Services, voiced their concerns about the secrecy of a new driver contract bid, which could replace the drivers with privately hired workers. Bus drivers employed by University of Connecticut HuskyGo, formerly known as Transportation Services, voiced their concerns about the secrecy of a new driver contract bid, which could replace the drivers with privately hired workers.

