The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm ...

The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island,...

There are 1 comment on the Darien News-Review story from Yesterday, titled The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island,.... In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island, is the kind of energy production Connecticut could pursue. The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island, is the kind of energy production Connecticut could pursue.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 Yesterday
"There are losers, of course, as there are losers whenever business history turns a page. Fossil fuels owned the past, but the future belongs to renewables. Bloomberg reported last week that 55 percent of new global capacity came from clean energy, as the cost of renewables keeps falling. Our state needs to get in on that action, as the outrageous cost of electricity is a huge hurtle for businesses, especially small ones doing the lion’s share of job creation."

The cost of renewables keeps falling, there are no mining, shipping, commodity 'fuels' used in alternative generation resources like solar PV and wind generation. There are no emissions to remediate, or sludge ponds to insure toxic waste doesn't get into the local xeriscape. Third world countries are now some of the largest promoters of distributed generation systems. When a small town or village miles from any large population center needs power it makes much more sense to put in a couple of solar PV panels, a couple of batteries and some LED lights. Now the homes can be lit at night by LEDs instead of having to burn kerosene and foul the air in their home. They are now able to run a small TV or radio for news reports, like weather reports and charge their cell phones. This small change, makes a large change in the lives of these folks.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC