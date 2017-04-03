The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island,...
There are 1 comment on the Darien News-Review story from Yesterday, titled The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island,.... In it, Darien News-Review reports that:
The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island, is the kind of energy production Connecticut could pursue. The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block Island, Rhode Island, is the kind of energy production Connecticut could pursue.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
|
#1 Yesterday
"There are losers, of course, as there are losers whenever business history turns a page. Fossil fuels owned the past, but the future belongs to renewables. Bloomberg reported last week that 55 percent of new global capacity came from clean energy, as the cost of renewables keeps falling. Our state needs to get in on that action, as the outrageous cost of electricity is a huge hurtle for businesses, especially small ones doing the lion’s share of job creation."
The cost of renewables keeps falling, there are no mining, shipping, commodity 'fuels' used in alternative generation resources like solar PV and wind generation. There are no emissions to remediate, or sludge ponds to insure toxic waste doesn't get into the local xeriscape. Third world countries are now some of the largest promoters of distributed generation systems. When a small town or village miles from any large population center needs power it makes much more sense to put in a couple of solar PV panels, a couple of batteries and some LED lights. Now the homes can be lit at night by LEDs instead of having to burn kerosene and foul the air in their home. They are now able to run a small TV or radio for news reports, like weather reports and charge their cell phones. This small change, makes a large change in the lives of these folks.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC