The Cocktails Will Be Flowing At Tito's Vodka Party In Fairfield
The Texas-based distiller selected Fairfield restaurant Crave as the premiere Connecticut location for the festivities from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 7. The evening's purpose is two-fold. In addition to the anniversary celebration, the hosts will donate $2 from every Tito's cocktail sold to the Fighting Angels Foundation, which supports research of the rare neuro-genetic disorder Angolan Syndrome.
