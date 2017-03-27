The Cocktails Will Be Flowing At Tito...

The Cocktails Will Be Flowing At Tito's Vodka Party In Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

The Texas-based distiller selected Fairfield restaurant Crave as the premiere Connecticut location for the festivities from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 7. The evening's purpose is two-fold. In addition to the anniversary celebration, the hosts will donate $2 from every Tito's cocktail sold to the Fighting Angels Foundation, which supports research of the rare neuro-genetic disorder Angolan Syndrome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC