Tens of millions, alleged murder plot...

Tens of millions, alleged murder plot at heart of divorce and family feud

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Robert and Janet Foisie divorced in 2011, dividing accounts worth an estimated $40 million and homes in Connecticut, Florida and Nevada. After 50 years of marriage, the couple, who for years owned homes in Old Saybrook and Noank, wanted to part ways amicably.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC