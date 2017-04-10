Tens of millions, alleged murder plot at heart of divorce and family feud
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Robert and Janet Foisie divorced in 2011, dividing accounts worth an estimated $40 million and homes in Connecticut, Florida and Nevada. After 50 years of marriage, the couple, who for years owned homes in Old Saybrook and Noank, wanted to part ways amicably.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC