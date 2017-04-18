Steinberg
According to the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality's assessment of the state's environment, turtles, Ruffed Grouse and bats are all declining, due to less habitat. According to the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality's assessment of the state's environment, turtles, Ruffed Grouse and bats are all declining, due to less habitat.
