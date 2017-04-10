Southern Fairfield County now out of drought status
A map released by U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, April 13, 2017 shows part of southern Fairfield County is out of drought status to abnormally dry conditions. Light brown areas show moderate drought conditions with orange shaped areas having extreme drought conditions.
