Small towns pony up for proposed trooper costs
The New Fairfield Police Department in New Fairfield, Conn, includes the Connecticut State Police Resident Trooper, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The New Fairfield Police Department in New Fairfield, Conn, includes the Connecticut State Police Resident Trooper, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC