Seven years after getting out of jail, Joe Ganim wants to run for governor of Connecticut
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... exploratory committee ahead of a possible run for governor ... just not someone a lot of Democrats will want as their nominee. Joe Ganim, who served as mayor of Bridgeport from 1991 to 2003, served in federal prison from 2003 to 2010, and won back the mayor's office in 2015, has filed.
