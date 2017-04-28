Seven years after getting out of jail...

Seven years after getting out of jail, Joe Ganim wants to run for governor of Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Swing State Project

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... exploratory committee ahead of a possible run for governor ... just not someone a lot of Democrats will want as their nominee. Joe Ganim, who served as mayor of Bridgeport from 1991 to 2003, served in federal prison from 2003 to 2010, and won back the mayor's office in 2015, has filed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 26 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr 23 Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar '17 Maltamon 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC