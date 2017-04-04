See who got lucky hitting the lottery last month

The biggest winner in southwest Connecticut in CT Lottery games last month goes to Christopher Gerasimopoulos. Gerasimopoulos, who bought the winning ticket at Derby Mart at 49 Elizabeth Street in Derby, won a $300,000 prize on a "$3,000,000 Royale" Instant Ticket less The biggest winner in southwest Connecticut in CT Lottery games last month goes to Christopher Gerasimopoulos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.