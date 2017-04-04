Save Haven Awareness Day in Connecticut

Save Haven Awareness Day in Connecticut

Leaders from across the state gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to mark the second annual Safe Haven Awareness Day, with goal of spreading awareness of Connecticut's Safe Haven Law. The law, which was enacted 17 years ago, allows parents of a newborn baby to leave the child with nursing staff at any emergency room with no questions asked.

