Report: Murder charges loom in Comuna...

Report: Murder charges loom in Comunale case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

A court officer shows James Rackover to his seat as he arrives for his arraignment in criminal court, Tuesday Dec. 13, 2016, in New York. Rackover was originally charged with concealment of a human FILE - Lawrence Dilione, 28, of New Jersey, listens as his lawyer speaks during his hearing in criminal court, Tuesday Dec. 13, 2016, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Sun Again 1
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar '17 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar '17 America Gentleman... 6
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,180 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC