Report: Murder charges loom in Comunale case
A court officer shows James Rackover to his seat as he arrives for his arraignment in criminal court, Tuesday Dec. 13, 2016, in New York. Rackover was originally charged with concealment of a human FILE - Lawrence Dilione, 28, of New Jersey, listens as his lawyer speaks during his hearing in criminal court, Tuesday Dec. 13, 2016, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Sun
|Again
|1
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC