Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Rep. Brenda Kupchick, R-132, right, walks beside Connecticut Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell during a McKinley School visit in Fairfield on March 28. Rep. Brenda Kupchick, R-132, right, walks beside Connecticut Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell during a McKinley School visit in Fairfield on March 28. FAIRFIELD - Reviewing the state's racial imbalance law has long been on the mind of state Rep. Brenda Kupchick , R-132. The state representative - formerly of Fairfield's Representative Town Meeting and its Board of Education - hopes education officials will come away from a visit to McKinley School on Tuesday morning and feel motivated to review the state's racial imbalance law, first passed in 1969.

