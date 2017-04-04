Recreational Pot Snuffed Out By Judic...

Recreational Pot Snuffed Out By Judiciary Committee

The last chance to get committee backing for legalization was the Judiciary Committee, but the bill isn't expected to be on the agenda for Friday's meeting, which is the committee's last. Sources say the committee didn't have the votes for passage of Senate President Martin Looney's bill to legalize recreational cannabis for those over the age of 21. Looney's was one of several proposed bills to legalize pot this legislative session.

