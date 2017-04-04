Proposed Change To Hiring Process Is ...

Proposed Change To Hiring Process Is Not A Bipartisan Issue In Connecticut

17 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

Democratic lawmakers are struggling to understand why a bill that would prohibit businesses from asking prospective employees about their pay history wouldn't receive Republican support if it's called for a vote Wednesday in the House of Representatives. The bill , introduced by Rep. Derek Slap, D-West Hartford, attempts to help women achieve greater pay equity in the workplace.

