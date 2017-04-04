Proposed Change To Hiring Process Is Not A Bipartisan Issue In Connecticut
Democratic lawmakers are struggling to understand why a bill that would prohibit businesses from asking prospective employees about their pay history wouldn't receive Republican support if it's called for a vote Wednesday in the House of Representatives. The bill , introduced by Rep. Derek Slap, D-West Hartford, attempts to help women achieve greater pay equity in the workplace.
Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
