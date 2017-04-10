Preparing artifacts of the 'Great War...

Preparing artifacts of the 'Great War' for the digital age

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this April 6, 2017 photo, a World War I discharge paper awaits scanning at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Conn. The library is in the midst of a project to digitally preserve photos, letters, documents and other artifacts from the war, which the U.S. entered 100 years ago this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Sun Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb '17 spud 5
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC