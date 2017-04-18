Point72 Asset Management CEO and Chairman Steven A. Cohen.
Steven A. Cohen $1,000,000 Greenwich billionaire, hedge fund mogul Continue ahead for a look at Connecticut contributors to Trump's inaugural committee Steven A. Cohen $1,000,000 Greenwich billionaire, hedge fund mogul Continue ahead for a look at Connecticut contributors to Trump's inaugural committee $2.2 billion hedge fund in New Canaan founded by Bob Bishop , former chief investment officer for George Soros. $2.2 billion hedge fund in New Canaan founded by Bob Bishop , former chief investment officer for George Soros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr 9
|Solarman
|1
|Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation
|Apr 6
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|5
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar '17
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC