Pay Equity Bill Passes House; Awaits Senate Vote
Yesterday, the Connecticut House of Representatives voted to pass legislation that would promote pay equity among men and women. However, the bill lacks a key provision that would have barred prospective employers from inquiring into an applicant's salary history.
