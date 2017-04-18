NWS: We're going to have another hot summer
The Climate Prediction Center is forcasting a summer with above average temperatures.The center's longer range forecast also projects above normal temperatures to continue the entire summer into late The averge temperature for the southwest Connecticut shoreline is 77.7 degrees in June, 82.2 in July and 80.9 degrees in August. The center says New England and eastern New York have an 80 percent probability of exceeding normal summer temperatures from June through September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
