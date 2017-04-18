NWS: We're going to have another hot ...

NWS: We're going to have another hot summer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The Climate Prediction Center is forcasting a summer with above average temperatures.The center's longer range forecast also projects above normal temperatures to continue the entire summer into late The averge temperature for the southwest Connecticut shoreline is 77.7 degrees in June, 82.2 in July and 80.9 degrees in August. The center says New England and eastern New York have an 80 percent probability of exceeding normal summer temperatures from June through September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Wed Bill OReilly 4
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News Connecticut helps parents fearing deportation Apr 6 HOLLA ISABELLA 5
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar '17 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar '17 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 4
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC